A member of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force passed away on Saturday night while being treated in a hospital following a vehicular accident inside the Subic Bay Freeport Zone, authorities said on Sunday.

Sgt. Maehara Suguru, 38, along with Sgt. Yoshinori Yano, 40, both participants in the "Kamandag" joint military exercises, was on board a Toyota Grandia van when it collided with a 14-wheeler cargo truck at Argonaut Highway, Subic Bay Freeport Zone at around 12:46 pm on October 2. The area where the incident occurred is part of Morong, Bataan.

Suguru and Yano, who was also injured from the incident, were brought to Baypointe Hospital and Medical Center for treatment.

But Suguru succumbed to death, while Yano was already discharged from the hospital.

The traffic investigator of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority said, quoting the Filipino van driver, that the vehicle, which was going south to the direction of Morong, Bataan, slid and swerved to the left of the two-lane curved road, hitting the truck coming from the opposite lane. It was raining when the accident happened.

Suguru was sitting on the left side of the van behind the driver, while Yano was on his right side.

The driver only suffered minor injuries as the vehicle's airbag functioned.

The two GSDF members were supposed to deliver food supply to US Naval Base Subic Bay when the accident happened, police said.

The Japanese troops have been in the country, participating in the 10-day Kamandag, or "Kaagapay ng mga Mandirigma sa Dagat," joint exercises between the Filipino and American forces. The drill, which is taking place in various parts of Luzon, kicked off on October 1 and will end on October 10. Ella Dionisio, Celerina Monte/DMS