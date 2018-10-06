Malacanang assured on Friday that President Rodrigo Dutere will tell the public about his health condition once the result of his endoscopy showed that he has a serious illness.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Duterte was asked to undergo endoscopy once more "to know more about the growth," apparently referring on what could be the initial findings on the President.

"So, I think that’s the context of why he said, if its cancer, it’s cancer. But as I said, the result of the examination, whether or not it could be made public will depend on what they find out. If it’s not serious, we have no right to inquire into it; if it’s serious, he will be compelled to share it with the nation," he said.

Section 12, Article VII of the 1987 Constitution provides that in case of serious illness of the President, the public shall be informed of the state of his health. The members of the Cabinet in charge of national security and foreign relations and the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, shall not be denied access to the President during such illness.

On Thursday night, Duterte admitted he took a day off last Wednesday because he had to go to Cardinal Santos Medical Center in San Juan City because he had to undergo endoscopy once more.

Duterte has said if it was Stage 3 cancer, he would not prolong his stay in office.

In the same speech, however, Duterte reiterated that he did not want Vice President Leni Robredo, his constitutional successor, to replace him.

"I do not mean to offend the lady. She's very good. She's gentle. But she's really weak...not because she's not intelligent, she passed the bar (exam). She's weak on strategy," Duterte said.

He also said if the military would oust him, there was no need for bloodshed as he would allow a junta to rule the country.

"As I said, all you have to do is to come here, the major commands. If you feel like having coffee with me, then tell me and I will go down,' he said.

Duterte said he would even announce to the public he was deposed by the military and the police and he would be the one to personally swear them into office before he returns to Davao City.

Robredo belongs to the opposition Liberal Party. Celerina Monte/DMS