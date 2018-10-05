President Rodrigo Duterte said on Thursday that if he has cancer, he would no longer prolong his agony by staying in office.

Duterte made the statement as he admitted he repeated his endoscopy and colonoscopy on Wednesday at Cardinal Santos Medical Center in San Juan City.

"Three weeks ago, I had my endoscopy and colonoscopy. Then I was about to have a Cabinet meeting yesterday," he said in a speech before the active and retired military officials in Malacanang.

However, Duterte said he was advised by his doctor to repeat the procedures and "get some samples there."

"So, I stayed there for one hour at Cardinal Santos. If it's cancer, it's cancer. If it's third stage, no more treatment. I will no longer prolong my agony in office," he said.

Special Assistant to the President Christopher "Bong" Go and Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque earlier in the day both denied that Duterte went to the hospital on Wednesday after skipping the turnover of check by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. in Malacanang. Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea instead represented him in the event. Celerina Monte/DMS