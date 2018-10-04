President Rodrigo Duterte did not show up on Wednesday in the supposed turnover of a check by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation to the national government in a ceremony in Malacanang.

The event scheduled at 3:00 p.m. was tagged as close-in, meaning not open for media coverage.

According to the Presidential Communications Operations Office, it was Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea who attended the event in behalf of the President.

Malacañang could not say why Duterte skipped the event.

Special Assistant to the President Christopher "Bong" Go, in a text message to reporters, said, "We will definitely be seeing the President tomorrow as he will be attending many events and will be meeting with different groups in the Palace."

Duterte previously disclosed that he underwent endoscopy and colonoscopy.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque has said that there was nothing serious about Duterte's health and undergoing such procedures were part of the President's routine medical check up. Celerina Monte/DMS