Labor Undersecretary Joel Maglungsod said he will remain in his post and seek clarification from President Rodrigo Duterte who removed him from his post Tuesday night.

In a radio interview late Wednesday, Maglunsod said he was caught by surprise.

“I was really surprised. I asked why it happened? I do not know the reasons,” said Maglunsod.

Maglunsod said he will stay remain as undersecretary, as agreed with Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III, until he gets clarification from Duterte.

“As is. Where is. I’ll just continue my work,” said Maglunsod

He said while he understands Cabinet officials serve at the pleasure of the President, he wants to know why he was fired.

“I am asking for a meeting with the President. I want to understand what were my mistakes,” said Maglunsod.

“As far as I know, I am doing my job at DOLE ( Department of Labor and Employment), which is to protect our workers,” he added. DMS