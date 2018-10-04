Eighteen colleges and universities were named by the military as the source for recruiting students for its supposed Red October plot to oust President Rodrigo Duterte, a spokesman said Wednesday.

These were Polytechnic University-Sta Mesa, Ateneo de Manila, De La Salle University, University of Sto Tomas, Adamson University, Far Eastern University, University of the East-Recto, UE-Caloocan, Emilio Aguinaldo College, Eulogio "Amang" Rodriguez Institute of Science and Technology, San Beda College, Lyceum of the Phillipines University, University of Makati, Caloocan City College (now University of Caloocan), University of Manila, and Philippine Normal University.

Brig. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr, assistant AFP deputy chief of staff for operations, said officials of these colleges and universities schools are probably not aware they students are being recruited.

"Possibly, the school officials are not are aware that its the communists who are in compass, except the schools that are notorious in school activitism." Parlade said.

Parlade said communists have been holding film showing in these schools about the dark years of Martial Law during the Marcos dictatorship "to incite students to rebel against the government."

He said the communists are trying to incite "resurgence of the First Quarter Storm experience among students, while showing PRRD (President Rodrigo Roa Duterte) as the new Marcos."

"They're trying to incite the students to revolt because of issues like EJK (extra-judicial killings)..They holding film showing to remind the students of what happened before (during martial law)," he said.

Parlade appealed to media to "inform our parents, be watchful of what these schools are doing to their children now."

Parlade warned the students the communists will set up a "proletarian dictatorship" if they succeed.

"Let's remember the communist Khmer Rouge when dictator Pol Pot purged millions of all professionals and intellectuals in Kampuchea, now Cambodia, and installed its workers and peasants in its communist

regime," said Parlade.

Parlade reiterated that CPP founding chairman Jose Maria Sison, who is on a self exile in Netherlands, is leading to ouster plot.

"Joma will be the reincarnation of Pol Pot, worst than Mao," said Parlade. DMS