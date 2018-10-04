President Rodrigo Duterte fired left-leaning Labor Undersecretary Joel Maglungsod.

In a speech during the presentation of rebel returnees at Camp Juan Ponce Sumuroy in Catarman, Samar on Tuesday, Duterte indicated Maglungsod had backed up the labor strikes in the country.

He said that the strikers were being agitated.

"Because if they continue with the strike, tell them if they continue with the strike, they will paralyze the economy. If the workers will no longer have money then there will be trouble," he said.

If there will be chaos, he said he would be forced to order the arrest of the workers, including all the members of the militant group Kilusang Mayo Uno.

"And Joel Maglungsod, the undersecretary of Labor...Joel Maglungsod, I am firing you," Duterte said.

Duterte admitted that he only appointed Maglungsod and other left-leaning former Cabinet officials before due to the peace talks with the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army-National Democratic Front ( CPP-NPA-NDF).

He said he could not accept the fact these left-leaning officials were saying they were with him and yet they were fighting the government.

"That's foolishness," he said.

Maglungsod in a text message earlier in the day said that he was not aware that he was fired by the President.

"I will check," he said.

The peace talks between the government and the CPP-NPA-NDF bogged down last year.

Duterte even issued a proclamation declaring the CPP-NPA as terrorist organizations. Celerina Monte/DMS