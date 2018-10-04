Controversial Assistant Presidential Communications Operations Secretary Margaux "Mocha" Uson has quit.

Uson announced her resignation during the Senate hearing on the PCOO budget Wednesday.

"I will make the sacrifice. I've made the decision to resign," said Uson, who added she got tired with requests from officials not to hit lawmakers from the left during budget sessions.

President Rodrigo Duterte has accepted Uson's resignation, according to Special Assistant to the President Christopher "Bong" Go.

"The recent events have put me in a position where I am being held responsible for Congress withholding the 2019 PCOO budget. I do not wish to cause such burden to the office, hence I am hereby notifying you of my resignation effective 1 October 2018," Uson said in her letter addressed to Duterte on Sept. 28, which was received by the Office of the President on Oct. 2.

The House of Representatives suspended twice the plenary deliberations on the PCOO's proposed budget for next year due to Uson's absence.

Uson has been criticized by some lawmakers and even some of her colleagues under the PCOO for some alleged blunders she and her team committed, allegedly undermining the government.

Uson recently posted on her personal social media account of her and blogger Drew Olivar making fun about federalism.

The Duterte administration has been pushing for the shift of government from unitary to federalism.

Uson has been also criticized for allegedly disseminating fake news on her Facebook account, which she claims has 5 million followers.

In a radio interview, Uson vowed to continue to support Duterte.

Asked if she has any plan to run for public office in the May 2019 polls, Uson said she would heed the advice of the President, which is "let the people decide."

She said she will continue with her blog.

In an interview, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Uson's resignation was a surprise.

Asked if Uson would be replaced, he said, "Let's wait for the President's decision."

PCOO Secretary Martin Andanar said he wishes Uson well following her resignation.

"Mocha is still a diehard Duterte supporter and I am one with her in that aspect. I wish her well," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS