At least 72 people were confirmed killed in a landslide in the City of Naga, Cebu and an official said Tuesday that search for 10 missing persons will be officially stopped Wednesday noon.

Concepcion Ornopia, regional Office of Civil Defense director, said talks have been held with local officials to end search operations as rains have softened the soil

"If you look at the site, the assessment is that it is risky for responders," said Ornopia. "The ground is soft. Retrieval operations stop if it rains briefly."

The area of the landslide is big, 80.12 hectares, said Ornopia

Of the 72 fatalities, sixty-five have complete body parts and identified, she said. There are 18 persons missing, she added.

On Sept 20, part of the mountain of Sitio Sindulan, Brgy. Tina-an, City of Naga, Cebu eroded and covered around 24 homes where occupants were trapped inside their houses. DMS