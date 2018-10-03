President Rodrigo Duterte ordered on Tuesday to neutralize the communist rebels to finally end the problem of insurgency in the country.

Duterte issued the order during his visit to Army's 803rd Infantry Brigade in Catarman, Northern Samar.

"We are not into a crime prevention. The police are also included. Ours is neutralization. Then, we can solve the problem," he said in a speech.

He said since the rebels have been committing the crime 24 hours a day, there is no need for a warrant of arrest.

"If carrying a gun, you are a sparrow. You can be neutralized. Don't give me the b*** s***," he said. Sparrow refers to a member of the hit squad of the New People's Army.

He advised the military and police to coordinate in neutralizing the rebels.

Duterte also told the state security forces to do their best in intelligence gathering.

He acknowledged he would be criticized with his order.

"I will be criticized, but I'm telling you, I am guiding you what is practical and what is true and legal. That's legal," he added.

The CPP-NPA has been waging war against the government for almost 50 years. Celerina Monte/DMS