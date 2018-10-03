Senator Antonio Trillanes IV on Tuesday reiterated that his missing amnesty application form is not a basis to void the amnesty granted by former President Benigno Aquino III.

"A missing application form should not be used as basis to void the final public document as there should be a presumption of regularity on the issuance of the said document," Trillanes said in his privilege speech.

Trillanes showed the affidavit of Lt. Col. Josefa Berbigal, former head of the amnesty committee secretariat, to prove he applied for amnesty.

"It is clear in the hearing that was conducted this morning that AFP chief of Staff Carlito Galvez affirmed that I applied for amnesty based on the testimony of Berbigal," he said.

He also showed a video where Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenza said Solicitor General Jose Calida asked him to provide the senator's amnesty documents and a video of him submitting his application form for amnesty.

"It is clear on this video that I submit (amnesty form), I sworn and admit guilt," Trillanes said.

He then showed a photo posted in Facebook that former Defense Secretary Voltaire Gazmin conducted the last stage for the granting of his amnesty.

Also showed was a copy of the signed Proclamation No. 75 stating that the Department of National defense (DND) was designated to process the applicants.

"That's the role of DND. On the hypothetical situation, that a million people would avail of an amnesty, just imagine that the President will be the one to sign all of it. It doesn't make sense, the president only signs the proclamation," he said.

Trillanes said this evidence breaks the basis of the revocation of his amnesty, calling the proclamation an "arrest order" and adding that the amnesty cannot be revoked.

"Nobody keeps an application form," he said.

He added the president nor a regional trial court judge has no power to reverse a final ruling made by the judiciary.

"These issues are very alarming. It will destroy various institutions of the government," he said.

"(President Rodrigo) Duterte will use all influence of his power to put me behind bars, if not kill me," he added.

He reiterated his position that he is an legitimate member of the opposition.

"This is my role: To check abuses or anomalies, if any, committed by this administration. It is an essential element of democracy," he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS