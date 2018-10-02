An improvised explosive device was found inside a passenger jeepney at a checkpoint in Brgy Capiton, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao Monday, the military said.

Troops of 90th Infantry Battalion foiled a bombing plot of the extremist group, Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF), after acting on a report from a concerned civilian the latter were planning to transport an improvised bomb.

A red passenger jeepney traversing the national highway from Ganta, Kabuntalan, North Cotabato was flagged by the military personnel who a suspected improvised bomb.

The civilian claimed Kamsali Taguitikan and Rasol, under Karialan faction of the BIFF, are planning to transport the improvised bomb from the marshy area of Brgy Palongoguen in Midsayap, North Cotabato to conduct terror attack in Cotabato City.

The elements of 3rd Explosive Ordnance Disposal team of the Army arrived and disrupted the improvised bomb.

Recovered in the scene were one 81mm, one 60mm, 2 batteries (dry cell), 1 roll electrical tape, and wires.

"After the bombings in Isulan, General Santos City, and Midsayap, I instructed the men of our Joint Task Force Central to be on heightened alert to prevent more bombing attacks in central Mindanao," said JTF Commander Maj. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana.

Sobejana commended the troops for their fast action and successfully intercepted the BIFF planned bombing attacks in Cotabato City. DMS