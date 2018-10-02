President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed Elpidio J. Vega as the new government corporate counsel.

In an appointment paper released on September 27, Vega replaced Rudolf Philip B. Jurado, whom Duterte dismissed for supposed proliferation of gambling in the country due to the legal opinion he penned.

Prior to his appointment, Vega was the Officer-In-Charge-Deputy Government Corporate Counsel.

Duterte also reappointed Abdullah Mama-o as his special envoy to Kuwait from November 1 to Oct. 31, 2019; Jose de Venecia Jr. as his special envoy for intercultural dialogue and Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation from Oct. 21 to Oct. 20, 2019.

The President also reappointed Dante Ang as his special envoy for international public relations from Nov. 1 to Oct. 31, 2019; Monica Teodoro as his special envoy to the United Nations Children's Fund from Sept. 28 to Sept. 27, 2019; Ronald Cardema, member, representing the National Youth Commission, Movie and Television Review and Classification Board Appeals Committee, replacing Cariza Seguerra.

Also named was Datu Ras Sinsuat Lidasan Jr. as commissioner of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos for a term of four years, replacing Jamel Dinil. Celerina Monte/DMS