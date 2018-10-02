An unveiling ceremony for the Fukuda Doctrine Memorial Marker and a symposium were held Monday at the Manila Hotel, the Embassy of Japan said Monday.

The ceremony was attended by former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuo Fukuda, Ambassador Koji Haneda, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, Philippines-Japan Society President Francis C. Laurel, Acting Secretary of Foreign Affairs Jose Luis Montales, and Philippine Ambassador to Japan Jose C. Laurel V..

On August 18, 1977, Japanese Prime Minister Takeo Fukuda ended his tour of the Southeast Asian countries with a historic speech at the Manila Hotel, which provided the following key principles of Japan’s foreign policy vis-?-vis Southeast Asia, now known as the Fukuda Doctrine.

These are:

1. Japan is committed to peace and rejects the role of a military power;

2. Japan will consolidate the relationship of mutual confidence and trust based on “heart-to-heart” understanding among peoples of Japan and Southeast Asia; and,

3. Japan will be an equal partner of ASEAN and its member countries.

The ceremony was followed by a symposium on the Fukuda Doctrine and Japan-ASEAN relations, which was attended by approximately 150 people.

Following the message of President Rodrigo Duterte read by Medialdea, Fukuda gave his keynote address.

Dr. Ginandjar Kartasasmita, chairman of the Indonesia-Japan Friendship Association; Ambassador Delia Albert, former Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines; and Dr. Mie Oba, Professor of Tokyo University of Science gave their presentation on the past, current, and future relations between Japan and ASEAN, followed by an active open forum. DMSAn unveiling ceremony for the Fukuda Doctrine Memorial Marker and a symposium were held Monday at the Manila Hotel, the Embassy of Japan said Monday.

The ceremony was attended by former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuo Fukuda, Ambassador Koji Haneda, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, Philippines-Japan Society President Francis C. Laurel, Acting Secretary of Foreign Affairs Jose Luis Montales, and Philippine Ambassador to Japan Jose C. Laurel V..

On August 18, 1977, Japanese Prime Minister Takeo Fukuda ended his tour of the Southeast Asian countries with a historic speech at the Manila Hotel, which provided the following key principles of Japan’s foreign policy vis-?-vis Southeast Asia, now known as the Fukuda Doctrine.

These are:

1. Japan is committed to peace and rejects the role of a military power;

2. Japan will consolidate the relationship of mutual confidence and trust based on “heart-to-heart” understanding among peoples of Japan and Southeast Asia; and,

3. Japan will be an equal partner of ASEAN and its member countries.

The ceremony was followed by a symposium on the Fukuda Doctrine and Japan-ASEAN relations, which was attended by approximately 150 people.

Following the message of President Rodrigo Duterte read by Medialdea, Fukuda gave his keynote address.

Dr. Ginandjar Kartasasmita, chairman of the Indonesia-Japan Friendship Association; Ambassador Delia Albert, former Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines; and Dr. Mie Oba, Professor of Tokyo University of Science gave their presentation on the past, current, and future relations between Japan and ASEAN, followed by an active open forum. DMS