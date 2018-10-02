Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Oscar Albayalde on Monday said only the President can clarify what he really meant on his latest statement on extrajudicial killings.

Albayalde said there is no point in arguing with anybody on what Duterte meant, especially to those who are fixed in their opinion towards the president.

"I think there is no point of arguing with anybody especially if there minds is already fix on there. It's the president who can actually clarify on what he really meant by that," he said.

Albayalde said Duterte's statement may be seen as frustration since some of the President's critics keep accusing him on every issue.

"Sometimes when we get so frustrated we just said okay, fine everytime there is an issue. But sometimes you get tired with the same accusations, especially that our President has no issue aside from that (extra-judicial killings)," he said.

During his speech in Malacanang last month, Duterte admitted that if he has any sin, it is the series of the extrajudicial killings in the country.

"I will talk (about) political exercise now. What are your sins? Me? I asked the military, what are my sins? Did I steal even a single peso? Did I prosecute somebody whom I sent to jail?," he said.

"Extrajudicial killings are my only sin," he said.

After his remarks, many critics of Duterte said his admission can be used against him before the International Criminal Court. Ella Dionisio/DMS