Malacanang hailed on Monday the latest survey showing a "very good" satisfaction rating of President Rodrigo Duterte during the third quarter.

In a radio interview, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said despite the criticisms against Duterte, most Filipinos still support him.

While the President is not running the country through surveys, he said, "whatever is thrown against the President, it shows that the public still supports him."

The Social Weather Stations poll last Saturday showed Duterte's net satisfaction was at "very good" +54 for the third quarter.

Roque dared Duterte's critics to look for other issues, which they could throw against the President.

"For me, the opposition should look for other issues aside from the President's pronouncements because as we see it, their criticisms did not have any effect on the public's trust towards the President," he said.

As to the criticism of a prelate that Duterte's campaign against corruption was just a joke, Roque said the President could be hit on other things, but not on corruption.

He said Duterte has dismissed even his known allies just by a whiff of corruption. Celerina Monte/DMS