The Armed Forces of the Philippines on Sunday said the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army is planning to conduct coordinated attacks in different parts of the country as part of its destabilization plot against the Duterte administration.

Brig. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr., assistant AFP deputy chief of staff for operations, said since the "Red October" plot was exposed, the rebels are now approaching two tracks on their plan.

"They will still continue it. Actually now, they are thinking two tracks because their plan, aside from social unrest, is the tactical offensive. Coordinate attacks in the whole Philippines...at police stations, army posts. Their objective is to prove that they can still fight (the government)," he said.

He said the Maoist group is planning to conduct its plan from October to November, but rebels' peak or main target is on October 17.

Parlade said the military is now on alert and has been monitoring the movements of the rebels.

"Our troops are now looking at them, because they are just within the vicinity. We can monitor them, that's why the AFP is already in an offensive mode," he said.

He said the CPP's plan has many phases, including having a critical mass, which involves a lot of lumad people.

However, the NPA finds hard time recruiting people since some groups have backed out from supporting their plan after failing to get the backing of Manila Archbishop Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle.

The official said the military will give further details about the Reds' plan during the budget hearing on Monday. Ella Dionisio/DMS