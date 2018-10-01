The Philippines expressed its deep condolences to the people of Indonesia after the deadly earthquake and tsunami that hit Central Sulawesi last Friday.

In a statement on Sunday, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the country joins the people of Indonesia in offering their prayers to the hundreds who died after a powerful 7.4 earthquake and tsunami hit the place.

Citing the Department of Foreign Affairs report, he said the only Filipino, a detainee at the Lapas Penitentiary, is safe.

“We grieve with our Indonesian brothers and sisters and stand hand in hand with them in praying for all of those who lost their lives in this tragedy,” DFA Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano said in a separate statement from New York where he is attending the 73rd Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The two officials said the Philippines is ready to respond and extend assistance to Indonesia.

Ambassador to Indonesia Leehiong T. Wee said the earthquake and tsunami struck the provincial capital of Palu and the neighboring city of Donggala.

As of Sunday, over 830 people were reported dead. Ella Dionisio/DMS