President Rodrigo Duterte received a "very good" net satisfaction rating for the third quarter, according to Social Weather Stations' latest survey.

Released on Saturday, SWS found that 70 percent of Filipinos were satisfied, while 16 percent were dissatisfied and 14 percent were undecided on the President's performance.

"This brings the President’s net satisfaction rating to +54," SWS said.

The pollster added that this was a 9-point increase from Duterte's personal record-low of +45 or good rating.

In the survey conducted from September 15-23, Duterte received the biggest increase in rating in the Balance of Luzon, up by 16 points from +33 in June to +49 in September.

His rating also rose by two-points in the Visayas at +49 or 67 percent; 1 point each in Metro Manila at +36 or 61 percent, and stayed excellent in Mindanao at +77 or 82 percent.

Duterte's satisfaction rating remained "very good" in rural areas and "good" in urban areas at +62 and +52, respectively.

Among the Class D respondents, his rating rose to a "very good" +56, up by 13 points from a "good" +43 June.

However, it fell by 25 points to a "good" +41 among Classes ABC, from a "very good" +65 in June; and was down by 7 points to a "good" +45 among Class E respondents from a "very good" +52.

Although there was an improvement on his ratings, 83 percent of Filipinos said Duterte's "God is stupid" remark was vulgar.

"On Pres. Duterte’s pronouncement that “God is stupid”, 83% said it was vulgar, and 14% said it was not vulgar. The remaining 3% did not know," SWS explained.

On his remarks that "there are many rape cases in Davao City because there are many beautiful women who live there," 63 percent said it was vulgar, while 33 percent said it was not, while 5 percent said they did not know if it was vulgar or not.

SWS said there were 1,500 respondents, who were interviewed face-to-face, with an error margin of of ±3 percent for national percentages, ±4 percent for Balance Luzon, and ±6 percent each for Metro Manila, Visayas, and Mindanao. Ella Dionisio/DMS