Manny Pacquiao said he didn’t know how he lost the World Boxing Organization welterweight title to underdog Australian boxer Jeff Horn, whose eyes were puffy and was struggling to hang on in the last two rounds.

Pacquiao, 36, and a senator of the Philippines, said Horn, 29, deserved the title.

"He deserves it, no complaint," Pacquiao said in a radio interview after the match in Brisbane.

"I don't know how I lost. I will just let it pass, what happened in the fight," he added.

Under their contract, both fighters are expected to have a rematch. According to Pacquiao they haven't set a date but his team hopes to do it in the Philippines.

"What I want, If ever we have (a rematch), let's see if we can do it in Manila, we do it in the Philippines," Pacquiao said.

Pacquiao’s eyebrow bled due to what the referee ruled as accidental head butt in the six and seventh round. In the ninth round, Horn was under pressure from Pacquiao and fell but the referee ruled it a slip.

Pacquiao said he was aiming for a knockout during that round but Horn managed to survive even after the left side of his face was swollen from Pacquiao’s blows.

The judges scored a unanimous victory for Horn with their cards going 117-111, 115-113 and 115-113. Ella Dionisio/DMS