Senate concurs with PH-Japan Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA)

The Senate concurred in the ratification of the agreement between the Philippines and Japan concerning the facilitation of reciprocal access and cooperation between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Self-Defense Forces of Japan.

Senate Resolution No. 1248, authored by Senator Imee Marcos, cited Article VII, Section 21 of the Philippine Constitution that states: "No treaty or international agreement shall be valid and effective unless concurred in by at least two-thirds of all the members of the Senate."

Marcos expressed gratitude to all her colleagues for the Senate concurrence. All 19 senators voted to concur.

The agreement between the Philippines and Japan was signed on July 8, 2024 in Manila.

The President of the Philippines ratified the agreement on November 5, 2024 and submitted it to the Senate for concurrence.

The agreement outlines the provisions on entry and departure, movement, access to facilities, and professional practice of the visiting force and civilian component for the purpose of cooperative activities, as well as the rules governing the jurisdiction over the actions of the Visiting Force and Civilian Component.

According to the resolution, the agreement aims to deepen the security and defense cooperation between the Philippines and Japan, and enhance the interoperability between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Self-Defense Forces of Japan by enabling more in-depth practical military cooperation and exercises between both countries.

The agreement will expand the defense cooperation of the Philippines and Japan in the maritime domain amid shared security challenges.

Ratifying the agreement further affirms the strategic partnership between the two countries and their mutual goal to enhance contribution to regional and international peace, security and stability.

In the hearing conducted by the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations on November 25, 2024, the following government agencies endorsed the concurrence in the ratification of the Agreement: Department of Foreign Affairs; Department of National Defense; Armed Forces of the Philippines; Department of Justice; Department of Finance; Presidential Commission on Visiting Forces; Armed Forces of the Philippines; Bureau of Customs; and Professional Regulation Commission. Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau