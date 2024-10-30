US provides P84 million in humanitarian aid, logistics support for ''Kristine'' response

The United States government is providing P84 million ($1.5 million) to support the Philippine government’s response to Severe Tropical Storm ''Kristine''.

This funding will augment the US Agency for International Development’s (USAID) ongoing efforts to deliver lifesaving assistance that will help individuals severely affected by the storm in the Bicol region and Batangas recover safely and with dignity.

Through this funding, USAID will provide access to essential services such as clean water, sanitation, emergency shelter, and cash assistance. USAID will also provide logistical support in the management of evacuation centers.

On October 27, USAID supported the Philippines’ Office of Civil Defense (OCD) in dispatching 1,500 shelter-grade tarpaulins and 1,500 household relief kits to the Bicol region through a C-130 provided by the Singaporean government.

These disaster relief items were prepositioned in the OCD humanitarian relief depot at Fort Magsaysay, an Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) site in Nueva Ecija.

US Ambassador MaryKay Carlson and Secretary of National Defense Gilberto Teodoro, Jr. launched this critical joint humanitarian prepositioning effort in September.

“My heart goes out to all those suffering the devastating effects of Tropical Storm Kristine,” Carlson said. “We are working side by side with the Philippine government to bring relief to communities in need.”

Since October 25, the United States has worked with humanitarian partners to deliver lifesaving humanitarian relief material prepositioned across the country.

With USAID funding, the World Food Programme mobilized 33 trucks to support the Philippine Department of Social Welfare and Development in delivering more than 53,000 family food packs and other relief items to the Bicol region.

This assistance builds on the US government’s previous support to Philippine government’s disaster response efforts, such as during the massive flooding in Mindanao in February, Super Typhoon Carina in July, and Super Typhoon Julian earlier in October. Public Affairs Section US Embassy in the Philippines