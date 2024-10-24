Journalist killed in front of family in Zamboanga City

ZAMBOANGA CITY ? A broadcast journalist was shot dead by a lone gunman in front of her family in Tumaga village, police said Tuesday.

Col. Kimberly Molitas, Zamboanga City Police Office director, identified the fatality as Maria Vilma Rodriguez, 56, radio program anchor of Barangay Action Center of 105.9 EMedia Productions Network, Inc.

Molitas said the suspect shot Rodriguez three times around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. She added that the suspect was arrested at 1 am

Molitas said investigation showed that Rodriguez was sitting inside a store with her mother, sister and nephew when the suspect barged in and

shot her.

“Investigation disclosed that the circumstance leading to this incident is not related to the victim’s work as a member of the media,” Molitas said. DMS