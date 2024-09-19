Ambassador Endo pays courtesy call to PCO Secretary Chavez

On Wednesday, Ambassador Endo Kazuya paid a courtesy call to the Secretary of the Presidential Communications Office (PCO Cesar Chavez.

He was also joined by PCO Undersecretary Tala Maralit, People’s Television Network General Manager Antonio Baltazar Nebrida Jr. and Philippine National Railways General Manager Deovanni Miranda.

During the meeting, Ambassador Endo congratulated Secretary Chavez on his new appointment as head of the PCO.

He also expressed his appreciation for Secretary Chavez’s continued commitment to further bolster Japan-Philippines relations, and especially thanked him for his prior cooperation with Japan on Philippine infrastructure development during his previous assignment as Department of Transportation (DoTr) Undersecretary.

Secretary Chavez also extended a warm welcome to Ambassador Endo, and conveyed his eagerness to work with the Ambassador to continue strengthening the bilateral relations between Japan and the Philippines. Japan Information and Culture Center