PNP to file charges against those who harbored Quiboloy

The Philippine National Police (PNP) is preparing to file charges against individuals suspected of harboring Apollo Quiboloy, leader of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC), for obstruction of justice.

In a statement issued on Sunday, PNP Chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil announced

a full investigation aimed at holding accountable those who aided Quiboloy in evading law enforcers.

“We will not tolerate any form of obstruction to justice. Our investigation aims to identify those who knowingly provided refuge to Quiboloy, and we will ensure they face appropriate legal consequences," stated Marbil.

Quiboloy, facing multiple charges, including child sexual abuse and qualified human trafficking, was cornered inside the KOJC compound following a meticulously planned assault by police forces. He was eventually forced to reveal himself after police gave a 24-hour ultimatum.

Marbil emphasized that Quiboloy could not have eluded his pursuers without the assistance of close associates, including legal representatives who actively misled authorities regarding his exact whereabouts.

"Obstruction of justice is a serious offense, and those who aided in shielding Quiboloy from law enforcement will be charged accordingly. The law is clear?no one is above it, and those who helped Quiboloy will be held accountable,"

Gen. Marbil further stressed.

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), under the leadership of Maj. Gen. Leo Francisco has been tasked to lead the case build-up. The CIDG will spearhead efforts to gather evidence and ensure that those complicit in harboring the fugitive are brought to justice.

Marbil's directive follows earlier remarks by Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos, who warned that individuals found harboring Quiboloy would be thoroughly investigated and charged.

“Our commitment is clear?we will not stop until justice is served,” Marbil said. PNP