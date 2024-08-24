Mpox patient 'doing very well': DOH

Two weeks since the symptoms flared up, the first case of mpox in the Philippines since its declaration as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) is "doing very well", according to the Department of Health (DOH).

In a phone interview, DOH spokesman Albert Domingo said the 33-year-old male patient remains in hospital isolation.

"Our mpox Case 10 is doing very well, is currently in isolation in a government hospital because of other illnesses apart from mpox," said Domingo.

He said they expect the patient to be discharged once all skin lesions have "crusted, dried, and fallen off on their own".

"This usually takes 2-4 weeks from the onset of the rash," said Domingo.

On August 8 the patient first had fever followed by lesions when he was checked up in a dermatological clinic last August 15.

The patient was confirmed to have mpox due to positive test results released on August 18, and DOH announced this on August 19.

Two days later, the DOH said the latest mpox case in the country is found to be of Clade II, which Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said is a ''milder'' one.

"We found the milder mpox Clade II in the 10th mpox case in the Philippines," said Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa in a statement.

The DOH said Clade II mortality rate is reported from less than 1 percent to 4 percent.

Prior to the 10th mpox case in the Philippines, the country has recorded nine cases, with all recovering. DMS