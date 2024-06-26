NEDA Board approves flagship digital infra project, adjusts parameters of nine others

In a significant move to accelerate the country’s digital transformation, the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Board approved a flagship infrastructure project designed to boost broadband connectivity nationwide, particularly in remote areas, and strengthen cybersecurity.

During its 18th meeting at Malacanang on Tuesday, the NEDA Board gave the green light to the Philippine Digital Infrastructure Project (PDIP) and approved adjustments to the parameters of nine other ongoing projects.

With a budget of P16.1 billion financed through Official Development Assistance from the World Bank, the PDIP is set to enhance the country’s broadband connectivity and bring high speed internet connection even in disadvantaged areas, augment digital infrastructure to bridge the digital divide, stimulate private sector investments, and strengthen capacity for cybersecurity and for protecting critical information infrastructure.

The project, which is anchored on the National Broadband Program, a flagship initiative of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), involves the construction of a public broadband infrastructure network.

This network comprises five major components: backbone network; middle-mile network; access network (last-mile); network security; and project management support.

NEDA Secretary Arsenio Balisacan, who also serves as the NEDA Board vice chairperson, highlighted the transformative potential of the project.

“Broadband services have already opened up numerous opportunities for Filipinos, from work-from-home arrangements to digital access to critical public and private services, including the latest technological tools such as artificial intelligence. This project will enable us to connect more Filipinos to markets and networks, spurring economic development,” he said.

The NEDA Board, chaired by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., approved adjustments to various parameters of nine ongoing infrastructure projects.

These projects include the following: Local Governance Reform Project, Infrastructure Preparation and Innovation Facility, National Container Port Project, Light Rail Transit Line 1 South Extension Project, Malolos-Clark Railway Project, Tranche 1; Metro Manila Flood Management Project, Phase 1 Reconstruction and Development Plan for a Greater Marawi, Stage 2; Improving Growth Corridors in Mindanao Road Sector Project, Panguil Bay Bridge Project. NEDA Public Affairs