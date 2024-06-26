Philippines ''working hard'' to bring China back to negotiating table: DFA

By Robina Asido

The Philippines is ''working hard'' to bring China back to the negotiating table amid the tension during the recent rotation and resupply mission in Ayungin Shoal, Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo said on Tuesday.

"We still believe the primacy of dialogue and diplomacy should prevail, even in the face of these serious incidents, though, of course, I admit it's also a challenge. Nevertheless, we will pursue the peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law, specifically, the UN Convention of the Law of the Sea and the 2016 arbitral award," Manalo said during a Senate hearing.

"We have been working hard to bring back China to the table to talk with us to resolve differences on these issues. We have an existing mechanism with China. We call it the bilateral consultation mechanism on the South China Sea," he added.

Manalo said a working group meeting was held last week, in preparation for the bilateral consultation with Chinese counterparts which they hope to hold next month.

"We had a working group meeting last week in preparation for what we hope will be a meeting of the BCM or bilateral consultation mechanism. We hope to be held in early July with our Chinese counterparts specifically to discuss the recent incidents," he said.

"And also to see whether we can arrive at some understandings which could help understand his way mean some kinds of Confidence Building Measures, which could hopefully create a basis then for more serious discussions to see how we can address these other issues," he added.

Despite the government's effort to open a dialogue with China, Manalo assures the "Filipino people that while we are seeking the approach for a peaceful resolution through International Law and Diplomacy."

"Of course, we are not blind to the incidents which are happening and we will ensure that whatever Confidence Building Measures we achieve, they will be not a not at the expense of the promotion of our sovereignty, sovereign rights, as well as our rights and jurisdiction in the West Philippine Sea," he added. Robina Asido/DMS