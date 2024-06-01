National government debt recorded at P15.02 trillion as of end-April

The national government's total outstanding debt reached P15.02 trillion as of end-April 2024, the Bureau of Treasury said Friday.

Total debt increased by P91.50 billion or 0.61 percent from the end-March level due to government net financing and the impact of local currency depreciation on the valuation of foreign-currency-denominated debt.

Of the total debt stock, 31.36 percent is external debt while 68.64 percent is domestic debt.

The end-April domestic debt level of P10.31 trillion is P31.01 billion or 0.30 percent higher compared with the end-March level.

For the month, the increment resulted from the P27.23 billion net issuance of government securities and the P3.78 billion effect of peso depreciation on foreign-currency-denominated domestic debt

Since the beginning of the year, domestic debt has increased by P290.57 billion or 2.90 percent while YoY growth is P850.66 billion or 8.99 percent.

NG external debt of P4.71 trillion was NG external debt of P4.71 trillion was P60.49 billion or 1.30 percent higher than the end-March 2024 level.

Although there was a net repayment of P32.91 billion in foreign loans within the month, the considerable depreciation of the peso caused a P109.31 billion upward adjustment in the local valuation of US dollar-denominated debt, partly offset by the P15.91 billion downward adjustment brought about by the opposite movement of third currency debt.

External debt has increased by P110.38 billion or 2.4 percent from its endDecember 2023 level and by P255.42 billion or 5.74 percent on a YoY basis.

NG guaranteed obligations have increased by P10.02 billion or 2.89 percent from its end-March level to P356.06 billion as of end-April.

The increment was due to the net availment of domestic guarantees amounting to P7.54 billion and the impact of peso depreciation on foreign-currency-denominated guarantees amounting to P3.80 billion.

On the other hand, third-currency adjustments against the US dollar trimmed P1.32 billion. Bureau of Treasury