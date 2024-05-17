Marcos: We will not allow destabilization

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Thursday vowed to fend off destabilization plots, stressing the government’s focus is developing the countryside and to fight insurgency.

“We will also not allow agents within the country to destabilize our government and create division within our nation,” Marcos said his Talk to The Troops at Camp Edilberto Evangelista in Cagayan de Oro City.

“So, I urge all of you to continue to (demonstrate) your loyalty, patriotism, and service to your country. And let that love of country remain as your compass in your duty to our country and to our people,” Marcos told the troops of the 4th Infantry Division (4ID).

Marcos called on Army troops to keep the momentum of their operations until the areas are completely cleared of terrorist influence. He also underscored the changing times and the new threats in the nation’s security.

“I call on you to develop the skills and acquire (knowledge) to combat new forms of warfare, including those that extend up to the digital realm,” Marcos stressed.

“We must be prepared to fight false narratives, disinformation, and digital operations that seek to sow conflict [against us] and among us,” he said.

Marcos warned the country’s enemies may be hiding in the shadows, or infiltrating the very communities and institutions that the government seeks to protect.

He said the government will be ready to fight back and implement countermeasures to thwart any nefarious schemes and attempts.

With regard to local development, the government has so far invested P5.3 billion in 758 projects across 356 barangays, the President said in citing their importance in the fight against communist insurgency.

These projects include infrastructure, roads, water systems, schools, and health centers, in which over 78 percent are considered completed.

The government's e-CLIP program for former rebels in Northern Mindanao and Caraga region has been successful, Marcos said noting that since last year 80 percent of enrolled participants have received benefits like livelihood training, financial assistance, and more importantly, educational opportunities.

“Because of your efforts, these who we consider our adversaries before are now (helping to) build their communities instead of destroying those communities,” the President told the troops.

“It will ensure peace in formerly conflict-affected areas and prevent communities from falling back into the trap of armed conflict,” he added. Presidential News Desk