Three alleged Dawlah Islamiyah terrorists killed in Lanao del Norte

ZAMBOANGA CITY Three alleged members of the Dawlah Islamiya-Maute Group (DI-MG) were killed while a soldier was wounded in a clash with government troops in the province of Lanao del Norte, the military said Sunday.

The 1st Infantry Division said the clash happened in Lindongan village,Munai,Lanao del Norte on Saturday, April 13.

It said the fatalities were immediately identified except that they are followers

of Nasser Daud,who carries the aliases of Mas’od and Abu Jihad.

It also did not name the wounded soldier who belonged to the Task Force West of the 103rd Infantry Brigade.

The 1st Infantry Division said the troops were on combat operation when they clashed with seven armed alleged DI-MG terrorists in Lindongan village.

Four alleged DI-MG members fled after seeing their three companions died during the clash, the 1st Infantry Division said.

Troops recovered three M-14 rifles and other personal belongings at the clash site. DMS