Envoy says Japan will never allow the devastation of war to be repeated

Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Endo Kazuya expressed the determination of Japanese people to never allow the devastation of war to be repeated as he joined the commemoration of the Fall of Bataan during the Day of Valor.

"We, the Japanese people, are determined to never allow the devastation of war to be repeated ever again for the sake of present and future generations," he said.

Kazuya made his statement following the first maritime cooperative activities (MCA) between Philippines, Japan, United States and Australian forces in the West Philippine Sea last Sunday.

"By upholding the international order based on the rule of law, Japan and the Philippines, together with other like-minded countries, become united partners in building a world founded on peace, harmony, and goodwill," he said.

"As we face difficult international situations around the world, such as those in Ukraine and the Middle East, as well as the complex security environment in the Indo-Pacific region, including in the East and South China Seas, and over Taiwan Strait, Japan reaffirms its commitment to maintain and strengthen the rule-based international and maritime order that we have protected together for decades," he added.

Kazuya also stressed that Japan, US and Philippines "must never allow any attempts to unilaterally change the status quo by force".

"With this in mind, our trilateral cooperation with the Philippines and the United States serves as a symbol of our shared commitment to promote a free and open international order based on the rule of law," he said.

The ambassador also looks forward to the historic, first-ever Japan-Philippines-US Summit meeting in Washington this week.

"Together, we will continuously work towards steadily materializing cooperative efforts in the areas of defense, strategic infrastructure, cyber, economic security, and energy," he said.

"Let us seize this moment to reaffirm our commitment as strategic partners, an ally, and friends in building a future preserving the peace and prosperity in the region. I believe that this is the best tribute we can offer to the souls of those who passed away in the fighting that took place here 82 years ago," he added. Robina Asido/DMS