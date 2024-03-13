BI intensifies drive against foreign fugitives

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Tuesday said that it has launched an all-out war against foreign fugitives attempting to enter or remain in the country.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said that he has instructed officers and agents to intensify their drive against wanted criminals attempting to use the Philippines as their hideout.

Tansingco said that the move is in support of the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) call to secure borders against individuals who pose a threat to national security.

He said that the BI’s fugitive search unit (FSU) has close coordination with foreign governments to receive information about foreign criminals in the country.

Tansingco shared that the BI’s system at the ports of entry and exit are likewise connected with the interpol, further adding a layer of protection against undesirable aliens attempting to enter the Philippines.

In 2023, the BI arrested 128 fugitives involved in different cases in their home countries. Majority of the arrests were South Koreans and Chinese nationals, who were reported by their authorities to be involved in cases such as fraud and other illegal activities.

The BI reported arresting 1,085 foreign nationals in 2023, including several high-profile cases such as 4 Japanese fugitives involved in violent crimes in Tokyo, a Sudanese man involved in organ trafficking, and a Mongolian high official wanted for corruption.

Tansingco also shared that more than 3,300 aliens have been denied entry after being found to be improperly documented, blacklisted, or have doubtful purpose of entering the country as well as other immigration violations.

Meanwhile, the BI reported the arrest of another foreign fugitive in Manila.

Arrested on March 12 was 52-year-old Taiwanese national Wu Jao alias Wu Chun Hsien.

Wu was arrested by FSU operatives along Benavides St. in Sta. Cruz, Manila pursuant to a mission order issued by Tansingco following information from Taiwanese authorities of the subject’s crimes.

Wu is reportedly the subject of a warrant of arrest issued by the Taipei District Prosecutors Office for Violation of Controlling Guns, Ammunitions & Knives Act of Taiwan.

He was said to be involved in a shooting incident in Taiwan last 2022 wherein he indiscriminately discharged a firearm and hit his victim's residence.

The BI has also received a complaint against Wu from a Filipino victim, who alleged that a case for oral defamation and trespassing were filed against the subject in Cagayan.

Wu has been tagged as an undocumented alien as his passport has been revoked by Taiwan.

Wu will remain in the BI’s facility in Bicutan, Taguig pending deportation. Bureau of Immigration