At least 11 dead, 110 missing in Maco landslide

The death toll due to the landslide incident in Maco, Davao de Oro rose to 11 while the number of missing victims climbed to 110.

This was reported by the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office of Maco, Davao de Oro as of 4pm Thursday.

It also noted that the number of families being served inside the evacuation centers because of the incident reached 1,166.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) the local government of Maco has reported that the "evacuees are staying in Purok 2, Barangay Elizalde, Andili National High School, Immaculate Concepcion Quasi Parish, Panibasan Church, Nuevo Iloco High School and Binuangan Gym."

The NDRRMC also recorded a total of 62 houses that were totally damaged because of the landslide incident.

Tan confirmed that aside from the financial assistance from the local government, the company of Apex Mining is also providing medical assistance for the victims.

The NDRRMC noted that so far "around P 190 million worth of assistance was provided to the affected families by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), LGUs, and OCD." Robina Asido/DMS