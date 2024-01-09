Indonesian President Widodo arriving Tuesday

Indonesian President Joko Widodo will be arriving on Tuesday for an official that will last until Jan. 11, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Monday.

“The Philippines and Indonesia, both founding members of ASEAN, are close neighbors and partners that have enjoyed longstanding and robust cooperation in a wide range of areas in the political, economic, and people-to-people relations, ” the DFA said.

Widodo is expected to meet President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Jan. 10 where the two leaders are expected to reaffirm their commitment to deepening the two countries' ties.

Marcos visited Indonesia in September 2022.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo will meet Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, who is set to arrive on Tuesday for the 7th Philippines-Indonesian Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC)

The JCBC is the main dialogue mechanism between the Philippines and Indonesia to review accomplishments on mutual collaboration initiatives, exchange views on issues of mutual interest and consider plans for enhancing cooperation, the DFA said. DMS