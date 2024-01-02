BI updates arrival and departure stamps

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) rolled out its updated arrival and departure stamps at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on December 29 and 30.

The revision is part of the BI’s efforts to bolster security measures while facilitating smoother entry and exit processes for travelers entering or leaving the Philippines.

The recent updates to the arrival and departure stamps have been introduced in response to the evolving security landscape, emphasizing the necessity to periodically revise travel documentation.

The revised stamps feature refreshed security features, aligning with global best practices to ensure the authenticity and integrity of immigration stamps.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco stressed the importance of these changes, stating, "The Bureau of Immigration is dedicated to upholding the highest standards of security in our immigration procedures. The updated arrival and departure stamps are a proactive measure to maintain the security and credibility of our immigration process, ensuring the safety of our borders while providing efficient service to travelers."

In addition to enhancing security, the regular revision of the stamp designs is essential to prevent fraudulent activities by unauthorized entities attempting to replicate or misuse official immigration stamps. The periodic revision of these designs serves as a crucial preventive measure against fraudulent practices, safeguarding the integrity of immigration procedures.

These revised stamps were initially rolled out at the NAIA terminals, to be followed by other international airports by the first quarter of 2024. BI News