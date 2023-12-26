Alleged Abu Sayyaf financial facilitator nabbed in Basilan

ZAMBOANGA CITY ? Authorities have arrested in a law enforcement operation a female who is the alleged financial facilitator of the Abu Sayyaf in Basilan province, police reported Monday.

Col. Alexander Lorenzo, Zamboanga City Police director, said arrested was Norkisa Omar Asnalul also known as Norkisa Omar Ibno, 32, a resident of Isabela City, the capital of Basilan province.

Lornzo said Asnalul was arrested policemen in a law enforcement operation by way of service of warrant of arrest around 10:52 p.m. Saturday at Sitio Bliss, Barangay Lanote, Isabela City.

Lorenzo said Asnalul has an warrant of arrest for violating The Anti-Terrorism Financing Prevention and Suppression Act of 2012 and R.A. 11479 also known as The Ant-Terrorism Financing Prevention and Suppression Act of 2020 with no recommended bail issued by a local court on December 20, 2023.

Based on police records, Asnalul was a financial facilitator for the Abu Sayyaf and Dawlah Islamiya in Basilan province.

Between the years 2014 and 2015, Asnalul met Myrna Mabanza, listed as associated with the Islamic State for Iraq and Syria and Al-Qaeda group and Ajida Nasalun in Isabela City to hand over the money and some provisions that had been sent to the Abu Sayyaf.

Asnalul is the wife of the late Ramji Ajijul, the son of the late Abdullah Ajijul, an Abu Sayyaf bomb expert.

Ramji was implicated in the November 27, 2011 bombing of Atilano pension house in Barangay Canelar here that killed three persons.

She was placed under the custody of the CIDG here. DMS