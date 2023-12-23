Vatican looking into 'miracles' of Ukon: Japanese cardinal

The Vatican is investigating the "miracles" of Lord Takayama Ukon, the 17th-century Catholic samurai and martyr, who died in the Philippines in 1614.

“We pray that the investigation of Ukon’s miracles will be completed and approved at least within the next year or two,” said Cardinal Thomas Aquinas Manyo Maeda of Osaka during the commemoration of the 409th anniversary of Ukon’s arrival in the Philippines at the Manila Cathedral on Thursday.

Maeda expressed hopes that the probe will be aided by their counterparts in the Archdiocese of Manila.

"We hope that we can pray and work together with the people of the Archdiocese of Manila, especially with the Archbishop of Manila," said Maeda, who is here with 30 Japanese pilgrims to retrace Ukon's footsteps.

In 2017, Ukon was beatified by Pope Francis during a Mass in Osaka, earning the title "Blessed".

In 1614, Ukon and 350 Catholics were exiled to Manila due to the Edo Shogunate’s ban on Christianity. He died in Intramuros after 44 days after reportedly suffering from a “tropical ailment”.

In 2018, the Manila City Council passed a resolution declaring every December 21 as “Blessed Takayama Ukon Day”. DMS