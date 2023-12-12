Marcos says Ayungin, Bajo de Masinoc belong to Philippines

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said Ayungin Shoal and Bajo de Masinloc which were the scenes of water cannon attacks by Chinese vessels on Philippine boats for two days, is Philippine territory and China has ''no legal basis to operate anywhere in the West Philippine Sea.''

''No one but the Philippines has a legitimate right or legal basis to operate anywhere in the West Philippine Sea,'' said Marcos in his X (formerly Twitter) account late Sunday.

'' The illegal presence in our waters and dangerous actions against our citizens is an outright and blatant violation of international law and the rules-based international order,'' added Marcos.

China Coast Guard and Chinese Maritime Militia used water cannons and undertook ''dangerous maneuvers'' to stop a mission to supply oil and food to fishermen in 30 boats in Scarborough Shoal, a task force on the West Philippine Sea said Saturday.

On Sunday, the Chinese vessels did the same scheme as it damaged a resupply ship while the mast of a Philippine Coast Guard ship suffered damage as it disrupted a rotation and resupply mission to a grounded Navy ship in Ayungin Shoal. Only one resupply ship was able to achieve its mission, the task force said.

These incidents took place despite a meeting between Marcos and China President Xi Jinping nearly a month ago in San Francisco at the sidelines of the APEC meeting.

''Let me reiterate what is settled and widely recognized: Ayungin Shoal is within our Exclusive Economic Zone, any foreign claim of sovereignty over it is baseless and absolutely contrary to international law. Bajo de Masinloc is sovereign Philippine territory and an integral part of our archipelago,'' said Marcos.

Marcos said he had been '' in constant communication with our national security and defense leadership, and have directed our uniformed services to conduct their missions with the utmost regard for the safety of our personnel, yet proceed with a mission-oriented mindset. ''

Marcos added that ''the aggression and provocations perpetrated by the China Coast Guard and their Chinese Maritime Militia against our vessels and personnel over the weekend have only further steeled our determination to defend and protect our nation's sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction in the West Philippine Sea.''

''To our gallant service members, be assured of our utmost gratitude and fullest support. We remain undeterred,'' he added. DMS