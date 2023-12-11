Zubiri urges Marcos to send Chinese ambassador ''back home''
Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri urged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to send Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian ''back home''
''He has done nothing to address the continued attacks of his government on our troops and on our people,'' said Zubiri in a statement Sunday.
Zubiri said he '' strongly condemn (s) the latest attack of Chinese ships on Philippine government vessels in the West Philippine Sea.'' DMS