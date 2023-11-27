Two PAF planes join maritime cooperative activity between PH, Australia

Assets from the Philippine Air Force (PAF) participated in the Maritime Cooperative Activity with the Australian Defence Force (ADF) on Saturday.

Two PAF A29 Super Tucanos joined the activity with the ADF aiming to enhance interoperability in maritime security and domain awareness.

The Philippines and Australia launched this activity Saturday as part of the strategic partnership of the two countries, over two months since the state visit of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to Malacañang in September this year.

This was announced by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

“This inaugural Maritime Cooperative Activity and those that may follow are a practical manifestation of the growing and deepening strategic defense partnership between our countries,” he added.

Marcos said the maritime activity between the Philippines and Australia also highlights the shared commitment of the two countries “to supporting the rules-based international order and a more peaceful, secure, and stable Indo-Pacific region.”

In September this year, the Philippines and Australia signed a Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership, elevating the bilateral relationship of the two countries from a Comprehensive Partnership to a Strategic Partnership. DMS