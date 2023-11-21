BI thwarts fake visa attempt at NAIA

Bureau of Immigration agents at the Ninoy Aquino Terminal 1 has intercepted a Japanese national attempting leave the country with a counterfeit Special Resident Retiree’s Visa (SRRV).

The Japanese, identified as Yoshiaki Nakamura, 64, was about to board a Philippine Airlines flight to Osaka last November 19.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco disclosed that primary inspector initially referred Nakamura for secondary inspection for holding a visa that appeared counterfeit.

After validation from the agency’s forensic document’s laboratory, it was revealed that the SRRV visa affixed on his passport was counterfeit.

In response to this incident, Tansingco then issued a stern warning to all foreign nationals emphasizing the gravity of possessing counterfeit documents.

“Such actions violate Philippine immigration laws and warrant serious consequences,” he said. "We remain committed to safeguarding the integrity of our immigration system and will take decisive action against those attempting to deceive or defraud it" he added.

The arrested alien will be detained in the BI’s Warden Facility pending deportation procedures. BI News