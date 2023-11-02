Marcos visits father’s tomb, offers mass at the Libingan ng mga Bayani

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday visited the tomb of his father, the late President Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr. at the Libingan ng mga Bayani (LNB) where he also offered a mass.

The President arrived at the LNB in Taguig City accompanied by his wife First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos and their sons, Joseph Simon and William Vincent. His mother former First Lady Imelda Marcos, and sisters, Sen. Imee Marcos and Irene Marcos-Araneta were also present.

Also in attendance were supporters who welcomed the First Family in the service honoring the memory of the late president.

The First Family left the LNB shortly after the mass. No program was held.

Earlier, Marcos issued a statement urging the Filipino people to join the Catholic community in commemorating this year’s All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

“Our people’s earnest obedience to his holy obligation throughout the centuries has given birth to the traditions that we carry to this very day?traditions that display the essence of the Filipino culture-and that is to give utmost importance to our faith and family,” Marcos said.

The President said that time comes as a refreshing gift, allowing us to “enjoy reuniting with our loved ones, while receiving much needed nourishment for our spiritual lives.”

“Therefore, as we celebrate the saints’ staunch devotion and the legacies of those who have gone before us, let us reflect on our purpose and our unceasing need for God’s guidance,” Marcos said.

The President also reminded the people to remember the courage that the saints and the departed have shown amidst their plight, to be empowered and to be bold in living with?and for Christ?no matter the difficulties that lay ahead.

“Let the examples of faith demonstrated by our forebears bind us all in appreciating the joy of leading a virtuous life here on Earth, as well as in recognizing the promise of eternal life through Jesus Christ. I wish everyone a meaningful observance,” Marcos said.

The Philippine National Police (PNP), for its part, announced the All Saints Day celebration was peaceful and orderly so far. Presidential News Desk