BI to implement CFO new rule lessening requirements for Pinoys with foreign partners

Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco said that they are implementing the latest rule update from the Commission on Filipinos Overseas (CFO) lessening departure requirements for Pinoys with foreign partners.

In a letter dated August 31, CFO Chairperson Secretary Romulo Arugay informed the BI that effective September 3, Filipino fiancés, spouses, and other partners of foreign nationals holding tourist or other limited period of stay visas are no longer required to undergo the CFO guidance and counseling program (GCP).

The GCP was initially a requirement for Filipinos with foreign partners departing to meet or marry abroad.

The CFO confirmed that the latest development lessens departure requirements for Filipinos.

Tansingco said that the new rule has been cascaded to immigration officers nationwide, and shared that the streamlined requirements was actually also part of the 2023 Revised guidelines on departure formalities released the IACAT, whose implementation was temporarily suspended.

“The Inter-agency is committed to continuously review departure requirements for departing Filipinos to adapt to current trends,” said Tansingco.

“The BI, as an implementing agency, is ready to implement changes in departure guidelines, as deemed fit by members of the inter-agency,” he added. BI News