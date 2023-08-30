BIR collects P273.13b, surpasses July collection goal by 5.09%

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), under the leadership of Commissioner Romeo Lumagui, Jr., collected ? 273.134 billion (net of tax refund) in July, surpassing its collection target by 5.09 percent or ? 13.224 billion for the said month.

The collection is higher by 38.37 percent or ? 75.744 billion compared to tax collections for the same period last year.

In terms of cumulative collection from January to July 2023, the BIR’s total gross collection stood at ? 1.492 trillion (net of tax refund), which is higher by 12.21 percent or ? 162.404 billion compared to tax collections for the same period last year.

For calandar year 2023, the BIR’s collection target was set at ? 2.639 trillion, which is higher by ? 303.500 billion or 12.99 percent than the calendar year 2022 actual collection.

“With the intensification of the Bureau’s tax enforcement activities, specifically on the campaign against sellers and buyers of fake receipts, and with our newly-forged partnership with multi-sectoral groups for the enhancement of taxpayers’ service, we are confident that the BIR can attain, if not surpass, its annual collection target this year”, said Lumagui. Presidential Communications Office