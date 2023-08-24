NEDA approves three projects under gov't infra flagship projects

The National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) Board approved the inclusion of "three more projects under the list of Infrastructure Flagship Projects (IFPs)" of the government.

In a press conference on Wednesday, NEDA Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said the three projects includes "the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway or TPLEX Extension Project, the Philippine Rural Development Project Scale Up, and the Upgrade Expansion, Operation, and Maintenance of the Laguindingan International Airport Project in Misamis Oriental."

"With their inclusion in the list, these projects will be prioritized in the government’s annual budget preparation and will benefit from the expedited issuance of applicable permits and licenses, in accordance with current legal frameworks," he said.

"This is a significant contribution to the timely implementation of these projects and fully realizing their economic returns, as this will help the government avoid the possibility of increasing costs and financing charges due to delays," he added.

Balisacan said during the 8th NEDA Board meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. the NEDA Board Committee on Infrastructure reported that "there are 71 ongoing projects worth P 4.11 trillion as of July 2023, up from the 68 projects reported in the first quarter."

He noted that "the three additional projects that have advanced to the ‘ongoing’ phase are the Metro Cebu Expressway, the Nautical Highway Network Improvement, and the Daang Maharlika Improvement projects. The Department of Public Works and Highways are implementing these connectivity and transportation infrastructure projects, which aim to improve connectivity across the country."

"Among the remaining 123 IFPs, 27 have been approved for implementation, 8 are awaiting government approval, 52 are in the project preparation phase, while 36 are under the pre-project preparation phase as of July 2023," he said.

Balisacan said during the meeting, the NEDA Board also confirmed "the revised guidelines for the formulation, prioritization, and monitoring of the government's IFPs."

"Particularly, projects approved by the Investment Coordination Committee or ICC and confirmed by the NEDA Board, which are not in the current IFP list, but meet the criteria indicated in the IFPs Guidelines, shall be included in the IFP list, subject to the endorsement from the concerned implementing agencies," he said.

Balisacan said also approved by the NEDA Board includes "the request for change in cost, scope, and implementation timeline of the Flood Risk Management Project for Cagayan de Oro River" which "aims to reduce flooding in high-risk, flood-prone areas; develop Cagayan de Oro River; and strengthen the resilience of the communities along the river’s stretch to climate change and other related hazards."

"Lastly, the Board approved the provision of six fire trucks for Marawi City through an Official Development Assistance or ODA grant from China worth P72.5 million. This project aims to support the objectives of the Bangon Marawi Rehabilitation and Recovery program, which is the national government's strategic action plan for the areas affected by the Marawi Siege," he added. Robina Asido/DMS