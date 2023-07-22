Philippines loses first FIFA Women's World Cup match

The Philippines lost its first-ever match in the FIFA Women's World Cup against Switzerland, 2-0, on Friday in Dunedin, New Zealand.

The squad conceded a penalty before the first half ended and Seraina Puibel converted in a goal mouth scramble on the 65th minute in what turned out to be the final score.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday wished the Philippine women’s national football team the best of luck in their historic appearance in the FIFA World Cup 2023.

Marcos tweeted a message calling on the Filipinas football team to “break barriers and inspire generations”.

“We wish the Filipinas’ team the best of luck as they make history in their FIFA World Cup debut!” Marcos said in his tweet.

The 22-strong women football team made its historic appearance in the FIFA World Cup after winning several qualifying matches progressing beyond their group stage in the Asian Cup in 2022.

The team advanced into the semifinals to qualify for the World Cup, marking the first time the Philippines participated in the global tournament in its 42-year history. DMS