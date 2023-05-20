「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

5月20日のまにら新聞から

Sara quits as member of Lakas-CMD

［ 151 words｜2023.5.20｜英字 (English) ］

Vice President Sara Duterte submitted her resignation as a member of the Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (CMD) effective Friday.

'' I am grateful to all the party members for the support that also once demonstrated that unity is possible to advance our shared dreams for our fellow Filipinos and our beloved country,'' said Duterte.

Duterte joined the Lakas-CMD, which helped her win the vice presidency in the 2022 elections.

''Nothing is more important to me than being able to meaningfully serve our fellow Filipinos and the Philippines ? with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr leading the way. Trust that my word, my commitment will be immutable,'' said Duterte, who is also education secretary.

Duterte said she is in public service '' because of the trust of the Filipino people in me to lead and serve them and the country, and this cannot be poisoned by political toxicity or undermined by execrable political powerplay.'' DMS

