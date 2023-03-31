Foreign investments registered with BSP through authorized agent banks yield net outflows in February

Transactions on foreign investments registered with the BSP through authorized agent banks in February resulted in net outflows of $531 million resulting from the $1.2 billion gross outflows and $680 million gross inflows for the month.

This compared to the net inflows recorded in January at $292 million.

The $680 million registered investments for the month are lower by 32.3 percent (or by $324 million) compared to the $1.0 billion recorded in January.

Majority of investments (or 79.6 percent) registered were in PSE-listed securities (investments mainly in banks, holding firms, property, food, beverage and tobacco and electricity, energy, power & water), while the remaining went to investments in Peso government securities (20.4 percent) and in other instruments (less than 1 percent).

The top five investor countries for the month were the United Kingdom, United States, Luxembourg, Hong Kong, and Singapore with combined share to total at 82.5 percent.

The $1.2 billion gross outflows for the month were higher by 70.2 percent (or by $499 million) compared to gross outflows recorded for January ($712 million). The US received 67.3 percent of total outward remittances.

Year-on-year, registered investments in February decreased by 28 percent (or by $265 million) from the $945 million recorded in February 2022, while gross outflows were larger by 80.7 percent (or by $541 million) than the outflows recorded a year ago (S$670 million).

The $531 million net outflows in February are a reversal compared to the $274 million net outflows recorded for the same period a year ago.

Year-to-date transactions (January 1 to February 28) for foreign investments registered with the BSP, through authorized agent banks, yielded net outflows of $239 million, a turnaround from the $289 million net inflows noted for the same period last year (January 1 to February 28, 2022). BSP