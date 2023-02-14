Chinese ships allegedly block PCG vessel in resupply mission to Ayungin

A Chinese Coast Guard ship allegedly directed a military-grade laser light against a Philippine Coast Guard ship supporting the rotation and resupply (RoRe) mission for the Philippine Navy (PN) personnel stationed in BRP Sierra Madre at the Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea last week.

Commodore Armando Balilo, spokesperson of the Philippine Coast Guard, said the green military-grade laser light was used by a China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel with bow number 5205 against PCG vessel BRP Malapascua last Monday.

"As BRP Malapascua reached a 10 nautical mile distance from Ayungin Shoal, the CCG vessel was monitored approximately four nautical miles of the ship’s dead ahead maneuvering from the portside heading starboard side," he said.

"The Chinese ship illuminated the green laser light twice toward the BRP Malapascua, causing temporary blindness to her crew at the bridge. The Chinese vessel also made dangerous maneuvers by approaching about 150 yards from the vessel's starboard quarter," he added.

Balilo said "as part of her deployment plan, BRP Malapascua altered her course from Ayungin Shoal and headed toward Lawak Island to continue her maritime patrol and support the BRP Teresa Magbanuea for the PCG’s own RoRe mission to its sub-stations in the Kalayaan Island Group."

"The deliberate blocking of the Philippine government ships to deliver food and supplies to our military personnel on board the BRP Sierra Madre is a blatant disregard for, and a clear violation of, Philippine sovereign rights in this part of the West Philippine Sea," he said.

Balilo also recalled that in August 2022, "the CCG also prevented PCG ships from coming closer to the Ayungin Shoal while providing security to a Philippine Navy resupply mission."

"The CCG 5205 removed the cover of her 70 mm naval armament when BRP Teresa Magbanua came close to Ayungin Shoal at a distance of 2.5NM. The said CCG ship, together with the two Chinese Maritime Militia (CMM) and CCG 5102, formed a 13 nautical mile-radius blockade with the grounded Philippine Navy vessel as its reference to prevent Philippine government ships from reaching the AFP troops," he said.

Balilo said that "in this particular mission, it was evident that the CMM vessels took orders from the CCG to prevent the Philippine ships from entering the shoal. The CMM even deployed their utility boats to support the blockade and shadowing by the CCG."

However, regardless of the challenging situation, Balilo said that "the PCG remains steadfast in protecting the sovereignty and rights of the country and Filipinos in the West Philippine Sea."

According to the PCG Commandant, Admiral Artemio Abu, “the PCG will continue to exercise due diligence in protecting the country's territorial integrity against foreign aggression."

"The AFP can always rely on the PCG to support their resupply mission in Ayungin Shoal. Despite the dangerous maneuver of the much larger CCG ships and their aggressive actions at sea, the PCG ships will always be in the West Philippine Sea to sustain our presence and assert our sovereign rights," he said. Robina Asido/DMS